Pep Guardiola Lauds 'Special Guy' Phil Foden After Man City's 3-0 Carabao Cup Win Over Oxford

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for "special" Phil Foden following his side's 3-0 win over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old English midfielder played a key role in the Sky Blues' victory at the Kassam Stadium, working a brilliant cross-field pass to set Riyad Mahrez on his way for City's second goal, following Gabriel Jesus' first-half opener, and he went on to put the icing on the cake with a goal of his own in stoppage time.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The strike marked Foden's first senior goal for City, and you could tell what it meant to him by the way he celebrated.

"He celebrated like it was his first goal," Guardiola said via City's website after the match.

"This guy is so special, a City fan and he loves the club. You see it in his behaviour and every single action. He is already a great, great football player.

"I don't remember [my first goal], I'm sure it was good but it was a long time ago. Phil, hopefully, it will be the first of many. The first goal too, an amazing assist - and the second. Manchester City have a player for the next years."

As for the match itself, the Spanish boss claimed to be very pleased with what he saw from his players.

“I am so satisfied,” he declared. “The game showed me a lot of things. It was a really good performance. A little bit in front, for the last shoot, we missed a lot but the process was so good - we had a lot of the ball, as always.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“Congratulations for us to get to the next round. We are the Champions and we want to continue in the competition as long as possible.

“Yes, (I saw everything I wanted to see). If the players are here, it is because we trust them. I know how nice the guys are - I see it in every single training session and how they live in the locker room. I am so satisfied."