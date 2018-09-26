Slavisa Jokanovic Believes 15-Year-Old Fulham Prodigy Has a Bright Future Ahead of Him

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

Slavisa Jokanovic has tipped Fulham youth Harvey Elliott as one to look out for in the future, as he became the youngest player to ever come on for the Cottagers at 15 years and 17 days.

The winger came on in Fulham's 3-1 victory over Millwall in the Carabao Cup as a substitute in the 81st minute, leaving his own stamp on a game in which they breezed to the next round thanks to goals from Joe Bryan, Luca de la Torre and Cyrus Christie.

Jokanovic praised the England Under-15 midfielder's ability, but was quick to remind proud Cottagers fans that he is still only a normal lad.


"He is definitely a talented kid," the Fulham boss said, as quoted by Sky Sports News"At the end, he showed some of the quality. We believe in opportunities to test at the senior level.

"He moved the ball with quality and showed some speed. It's a great opportunity for him. We believe the future can be bright ahead of him. [But] he must be at school [on Wednesday] morning.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"He had some exams [earlier on Tuesday]. He didn't know [he had a chance of being involved]... I didn't want to put him in any trouble. I gave him the opportunity to test himself at this level.

The Serbian added: "I don't know if I can in English use a wrong word but he is arrogant and positive. This kid shows the personality, like he says 'I want to show you I am a very good player; I want to show you'.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"I say, 'OK, if you can show me, I give you this opportunity'. A huge gap is ahead of him for improvement and to grow up and to be part of this profession."

Young Elliott's life will now return to normal, however he will definitely embrace every word of encouragement by his manager as his journey for a first-ever professional contract continues.

