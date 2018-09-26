West Ham Confident on Tying Youngster Down to Long-Term Contract Amidst PL Transfer Rumours

West Ham are confident of tying Declan Rice down to a new long-term contract at the London Stadium, amidst rumours of several Premier League teams that are interested in the young defender.



The 19-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to his professional career having made 26 Premier League appearances last season under David Moyes and has already started on four occasions in all competitions under new manager Manuel Pellegrini so far this campaign.



His most recent start coming during the Hammers 0-0 draw against high-flying Chelsea - the team who released Rice as a 14-year-old - on Sunday as West Ham ended the Blues' perfect start to the Premier League season.



Now, he is set to be rewarded for his efforts with the Daily Mirror claiming West Ham are confident on agreeing a new long-term deal for Rice in the coming weeks.

The report states that the versatile defensive midfielder has been offered terms which would see his weekly wages rise from £3k to £15k which would then rise to £20k-per-week after 20 Premier League starts. However, there appears to be some delay in the deal getting done with Rice's representatives reportedly holding out for a deal worth £30k-per-week.



Rice still has three years left on his current deal with the club, however given the level of outside interest he's beginning to generate, the Hammers will be keen to fend off any potential suitors and keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, Rice is set to feature for West Ham in their Carabao Cup clash against Macclesfield Town on Wednesday night, having starred in their win over AFC Wimbledon in the previous round. He'll be hoping to impress Pellegrini further as he looks to further cement his place in the starting lineup.