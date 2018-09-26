West Ham Expected to Welcome Star Attacker Back Into the Fold for League Cup Clash

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

West Ham are expected to be buoyed by the return of Javier Hernandez for their League Cup clash against Macclesfield on Wednesday after recovering from a bout of glandular fever, according to reports.

The Mexico international featured in each of the Hammers' opening five fixtures before being struck down by the illness which forced his absence from the club's last two Premier League matches.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to BBC Sport, the 30-year-old is now in line to return to action at the London Stadium against the League Two cellar-dwellers, as Manuel Pellegrini’s side look to continue their improved run of form which saw their league losing streak broken with a win over Everton and a hard fought draw with Chelsea last time out. 

Hernandez enjoys a prolific relationship with the League cup having scored six goals in seven starts in the competition, with his last coming against AFC Wimbledon in the second round, and his return will come as a boost to the club's hopes of securing their place in the fourth round.

After returning to the fold Hernandez is also expected to be in line for selection for West Ham's league clash against his former club Manchester United

Moreover, Lucas Perez, Carlos Sanchez, Aaron Cresswell and Adrian are all in line to make starting appearances after seeing their game time limited so far this season, while star attacker Marko Arnautovic is expected to sit out as the Hammers do not want to take any risks over his fitness. 

Pellegrini, however, remains without long-term absentees Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid. 

