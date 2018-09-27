AC Milan Boss Confirms Gonzalo Higuain 'Problem' & Claims There Is a Mole at San Siro

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Italian giants Milan could be without star striker Gonzalo Higuaín on Thursday after the striker started to complain about an old leg injury that recently flared up, manager Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed.

The Rossoneri are going through a big transition following the summer takeover of U.S. hedge fund Elliot Management. There have been a number of changes on and off the pitch, and Arsenal's chief executive Ivan Gazidis will become the latest addition next month.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In terms of changes on the pitch, young striker Patrick Cutrone could be forced to lead the line against Empoli in mid-week due to summer signing Higuaín complaining about "an old scar" ahead of their trip to the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

"Gonzalo has a problem at his leg. It’s an old scar that makes him feel pain," Gattuso said, quoted by Calciomercato. "He has been struggling for the last couple of days and tomorrow we will make a test to check his conditions."

News of Higuaín's injury was already in the public domain by the time Gattuso had a chance to address the media at a press conference. This prompted 'Rino' to speak about his desire to find out who has been leaking information from within the Milan camp.

"One day I will know who give you information," he told a journalist who broke the story of Higuaín's injury. "One day, before I leave this place, I will know who is the mole. Believe, me I will find out."

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Milan are in dire need of claiming all three points on Thursday as they currently sit just one point above the relegation zone. Although the Rossoneri do have two games in hand on some of their opponents, Gattuso can't afford to drop even more points this week.

