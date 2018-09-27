Arsenal Star Prepared to Wait for Regular First Team Opportunity Despite Recent Good Form

September 27, 2018

Danny Welbeck has insisted that he is happy to wait for his Premier League chance under new manager Unai Emery.

Welbeck joined Arsenal's pre-season preparations late, and has thus far had to watch on from the sidelines as Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have started ahead of him in the Premier League

He has been given opportunities in cup competitions however, starting in the EFL Cup victory against Brentford on Wednesday, as well as the Europa League tie against Vorskla last week.

Welbeck is not concerned about his long-term future however, revealing that he is prepared to bide his time and focus on improving his own game. 

"You have got to wait for your opportunity," he said, as quoted by The Independent.

"A few of the lads had a bit more of a pre-season than me which made it a bit difficult, I came a back a bit later than the others. I got 90 minutes last week, 90 minutes today and I'm just going to build on it from there and keep improving.


"So I'm happy with the goals, it is more important that we went through to the next round and put in a good performance against a strong side.”

Welbeck is entering the final year of his contract at Arsenal, but manager Unai Emery has refused to be drawn on his future. The Spaniard, as quoted by Sky Sports, is instead focusing on performances on the pitch.

 "My focus is the team. I know they are in the last year of their contracts and they are speaking with the club but for me the focus is only on the performance in each match. 

"The performance and the commitment of the players is very high, with Aaron and Danny Welbeck. The situation is for the club and for them."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The former PSG manager added: " I am very happy with Danny Welbeck. He gives us quality and commitment every day. When he's playing with a performance like today he's helping the team and it gives us more [choices for the first 11] in the next matches."

