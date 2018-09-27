ON THIS DAY: Merseyside Derby Mayhem, A Pint of Wine & Neymar Nets First La Liga Treble

Hello, bonjour and welcome to another trip back into the footballing archives.

Today's festivities remember a tasty Merseyside derby clash between Liverpool and Everton, the debut of Manchester United star Luke Shaw and a rather curious beverage choice from former England manager Sam Allardyce.

So grab a pint of....something and soak up your latest dose of nostalgia.

All Square at Goodison Park

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Our first trip into the Tardis takes us back to Goodison Park and a 1997 Premier League clash between Everton and Arsenal.

The Gunners were about to embark on a first title winning season under Arsene Wenger, but walked away from this early season clash wondering how on earth they had thrown away a two goal lead handed to them by Ian Wright and Marc Overmars.





Michael Ball reduced the arrears, before Danny Cadamarteri (remember him?) turned the game upside down with the equalising goal. Scintillating stuff.

Happy Hammers Put in Polished Performance

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This next trip down memory lane features for various reasons. For one, it was the season where West Ham donned one of the most wonderful sponsor-less kits in Premier League history.

Secondly, the Hammers goals were scored by John Hartson and Eyal Berkovic - who at this point had a pretty decent relationship both on and off the pitch (that would sour somewhat after Hartson intentionally kicked Berkovic in the face a year later). And thirdly, because Liverpool's consolation goal was an absolute cracker from Robbie Fowler.

What did he do you ask? Lingering on the edge of the box, Fowler clinically volleyed past Ludek Miklosko in goal from 25 yards out - leaving the Czech Republic international with no chance. Pity it counted for nothing eh.

Red Mist Descends as Bayern Oust Inter

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Red cards, red cards, red cards. You can't beat a good red card, right? Turns out Inter were thinking exactly the same thing when they took on Bayern Munich in the Champions League 12 years ago.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic got the ball rolling out the San Siro, seeing red early on in the second half after picking up two yellow cards. Not wanting to be outdone, World Cup winning Italy star Fabio Grosso skipped the whole booking stage by scything down full-back Willy Sagnol. A straight red was produced and bam, Inter had nine men.

It cost them as well - with goals from Claudio Pizarro and Lukas Podolski leaving the flare throwing fans that remained inside San Siro rather displeased.

Old Trafford Gets First Glimpse of Luke Shaw

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It's been four years since Manchester United left back Luke Shaw made his debut for the Red Devils. FOUR YEARS!

Now that that's been digested, let's move on. The £30m signing from Southampton had been part of matchday squads up to this point, before finally being awarded a starting spot by Louis van Gaal against West Ham. Shaw's debut would go pretty well - with the home side running out narrow 2-1 winners at Old Trafford.

Shaw now has 48 appearances in the league under his belt - and touch wood, all of his injury problems are behind him.

Big Sam's 'Pint of Wine' Hits the Headlines

Little did we, or Sam Allardyce know it, but in this picture FA Chief Executive Martin Glenn was pointing to the emergency exit. Why? Because the England boss would be in swift need of it just days later.

The circumstances of Big Sam's departure from the national team job were nothing short of farcical - but did at least provide us with an insight into his drinking habits, as well as his willingness to engage in 'unwise' conversations.

The drink in question - a pint of wine. A little unusual you may say, but that's what Allardyce appeared to be indulging in as he sat back and discussed all things unethical with an undercover newspaper journalist. We'll never know for sure mind you.

Sparks Fly in Fiery Merseyside Derby

Michael Steele/GettyImages

There have been plenty of fiery Merseyside derbies down the years. Go back almost two decades and you'll find an absolute rip snorter at Anfield, filled with adrenaline and flailing arms.

The result of the game was actually settled as early as the fourth minute, as Everton's Kevin Campbell grabbed the only goal. The headlines however would be stolen by Liverpool's goalkeeper Sander Westerveld, and young Everton striker Francis Jeffers.

The pair took exception to each other you could say, and ended up engaging in a bout of fisty cuffs. The duo saw red as a result, but the drama wouldn't stop there. Aged just 19, a young Steven Gerrard would get in on the act - shown his marching orders in the dying embers as tempers boiled over once more.

Leicester Edge First Champions League Home Game

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

What a rollercoaster ride it was was for Leicester a couple years ago. First they became unexpected Premier League champions, before they followed that up with an incredible run to the quarter final stage of the Champions League.





Two years ago today, they played their first home game of the competition against Portuguese heavyweights Porto - with the fairytale dream continuing on a boisterous night at the King Power Stadium.





Former Sporting CP striker Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the night, and as you can see from the picture above, he rather enjoyed it against his old adversaries.

Neymar Nets First La Liga Treble

David Ramos/GettyImages

It feels like Neymar has been around on the world stages for years and years and years. But actually, he only moved to Barcelona five years ago from boyhood club Santos - so this next little trip down memory lane actually doesn't stretch back too far.





The Brazilian had a (relatively) quiet opening season in front of goal, and was determined to up his goal ratio in order to keep up with the sensational Lionel Messi. In order to do so, Neymar needed hat-tricks - and on this day four years ago, he delivered exactly against that against Granada.





His treble, alongside goals from Ivan Rakitic and you know who (with two) sealed a rampant 6-0 win - setting Neymar on his way to 22 league goals come the end of the season.

Roma & Italy Legend Francesco Totti Turns 41

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

We finish off today's festivities by wishing a legend of the game, Francesco Totti, a very happy 41st birthday.





The legendary Roma star scored a staggering 250 Serie A goals during his 25 year career - all of which he spent in the Italian capital for his boyhood club. He appeared 786 times in all for the club, establishing himself as one of the greatest number 10's to ever play the game.