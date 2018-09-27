Dele Alli Reveals He Wants Spurs Leadership Role After Captaining Side in Carabao Cup

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has explained that he wants to become a more senior member of the club's dressing room after the England international wore the captain's armband on his first trip back to Milton Keynes.

The 22-year-old gave Spurs the platform to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup after cancelling out Watford striker Isaac Success' opening goal from the penalty spot. Érik Lamela appeared to net the winner moments later but a deflected effort from Étienne Capoue ensured the game would be decided by a shootout.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga was the star of the show during the penalty shootout, but Alli stepped up with the decisive spot kick to ensure Tottenham got their revenge against Javi Gracia's side following a 2-1 win for the Hornets in the Premier League earlier this month.

The young England midfielder even captained his side - who were playing at Stadium MK, Alli's former home ground - and he claims that he is now wanting to take on even more responsibility in the dressing room, with or without the armband.

“It was good [to have the armband]," Alli said after the match, quoted by the Mirror. "It was a little bit too big for me. It’s a massive honour for me. I spoke to the gaffer and he asked me if I wanted to do it. It was a real privilege. A huge honour.

"Could I do it more? If you asked the boys about my speech they might disagree.

"I want to be a leader out there anyhow, whether I got the armband on or not. It’s important to have that mentality."

Tottenham came into the game having just ended a three-game losing run across all competitions, something which started at Vicarage Road.

But following their Carabao Cup win over Watford, manager Mauricio Pochettino will know his side can secure a third straight win this weekend when they travel to take on David Wagner's Huddersfield Town.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The north Londoners will be desperate to finish strongly this weekend and keep their confidence high, especially ahead of their Champions League match against Barcelona on October 3.

