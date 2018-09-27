England Prospect Phil Foden Insists He Is Prepared to Wait for Manchester City Opportunity

After impressing in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Oxford United on Tuesday, England starlet Phil Foden has insisted that he trusts manager Pep Guardiola to develop him as a player and that he is willing to wait for regular first-team opportunities.

The 18-year-old made his first competitive start in the Carabao Cup clash this week, topping off his heavy involvement with a well-taken finish late on to send Guardiola's side through to the next round and maintaining their hopes of retaining the trophy in the process.

With another strong showing from the attacking midfielder comes more expectation and pressure to see him playing regularly, but despite England fans frequently complaining that Premier League managers fail to give enough game time to young English talents, the Mirror report that Foden insisted that he trusts former Barcelona manager Guardiola with his development.

The youngster said: "There is no need to rush. Pep knows what he is doing, I will play at the right time. He is good at bringing young players through, he has done it in his career before."

Foden has reason to show such faith in Pep Guardiola, who has a fantastic track record of bringing youth players into his first-team setups, particularly at Barcelona, where he moved an impressive 22 youth players into the senior squad during a four year period.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Bursting onto the scene at last year's Under-17 World Cup, Foden was a part of the England team that lifted the trophy and also won the Player of the Tournament award for his fantastic performances. If not in time for the next major tournament for the senior England team in 2020, it is hoped by many that by the 2022 World Cup he will have established himself in the Manchester City squad and will be given the opportunity to step up to the international stage.