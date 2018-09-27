Liverpool Fans Crucify Defender Following Reds' Carabao Cup Loss to Chelsea

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to criticise Alberto Moreno after the Reds suffered their first defeat of the season against Chelsea.

The left-back played the full 90 minutes in the Carabao cup but failed to impress supporters, particularly after Eden Hazard brilliantly twisted and turned through the Liverpool defence en route to scoring the winner. Moreno has been vilified by fans in the past and the 27-year-old was lambasted once again after another disappointing performance.

Andy Robertson has become the club's first choice left-back and most supporters missed his presence in the side. Several fans took to Twitter as they compared the struggling Spaniard with the accomplished performances of Robertson.

Some fans, however, just attacked Moreno. Most claimed that he had no footballing ability and demanded that he never play for Liverpool again after yet another abysmal performance.

Liverpool face the Blues again on Saturday and will hope for a better result when they restore several of their first team players to the starting XI. The Reds are top of the Premier League with a perfect win record but face a tough test from third placed Chelsea as they look to maintain their impressive form.

