PHOTO: Barcelona Reveal Updated Design for Famous Club Crest

La Liga champions Barcelona have announced plans to update the club's famous crest, showcasing the new design on social media.

The proposed design, which is 'subject to member approval', is to the untrained eye largely the same as the current incarnation. However, look carefully and you may notice the removal of the letters 'FCB' while the number of blaugrana stripes has been reduced from seven to five.

This is the proposed update to the Barça crest, subject to member approval

A statement on Barça's official website reads: "FC Barcelona is changing its crest in order to adapt to modern times. Since the design was last updated in 2002, the context, society and technology have changed enormously, and the symbols identified with the club need to evolve too."

The statement also promises to stay "faithful to the historical elements of the crest", while citing the new design's "greater reproduction capacity...in the increasingly more important world of digital media."

The new crest has been approved by the club board, but will be submitted for the approval of club members on October 20. Barring rejection, the new badge will be seen on club wear and products for the 2019/20 season.

If reports are to be believed, the new design will be featured on a strikingly different Barcelona home kit next season, with Catalan media suggesting a 'revolutionary' chequered shirt has been green lit by the club.