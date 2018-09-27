Real Madrid Defender Marcelo a Huge Doubt for Madrid Derby & Champions League Clash With CSKA Moscow

Real Madrid defender Marcelo may be forced to watch the Madrid derby from the sidelines, after the Brazilian suffered an injury and was forced off the pitch against Sevilla during midweek action in La Liga.

Marcelo pulled up with what appeared to be a muscular injury in the second half of his side's 3-0 defeat to Sevilla, and could now be ruled of action whilst he recovers. With important clashes against both Atletico and CSKA Moscow, Real Madrid will be keen for Marcelo to recover as soon as possible.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Manager Julen Lopetegui was asked about the injury to his defender following the disappointing result, and is quoted by Goal as saying: "Marcelo seems to have a [muscle tear] but we'll have to wait for tests tomorrow."

The report also adds that Marcelo himself confirmed that he suffered a calf injury, which could potentially keep the 30-year-old out of action for several weeks.

Real Madrid will also likely be without creative midfielder Isco, who missed the match with Sevilla after requiring surgery on his appendix. There is a chance that both players will recover in time, but Lopetegui is unlikely to risk aggravating the injuries.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The club do not have a natural replacement for Marcelo in the first team squad. Nacho Fernandez is the most likely candidate to fill in for the Brazilian, but is much more comfortable playing either centrally or on the right of the defence.





Two goals from Andre Silva and a third from Wissam Ben Yedder gave Sevilla an astonishing lead after only 39 minutes, and Real Madrid found themselves unable to recover from the deficit as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The loss will be particularly hard to take for Lopetegui's side after they missed the chance to overtake Barcelona at the top of the league, following the Catalan giants' shock defeat to Leganes.