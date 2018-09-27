Sergio Busquets Signs New Five-Year Deal at Barcelona Putting Him Among Highest Earners

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has signed a new contract which will keep him at the Nou Camp until 2023, with a buyout clause of €500m, the champions of La Liga have confirmed.

Busquets previous contract ran until 2021 and would have been automatically extended until 2023 if he had played a certain amount of matches for La Blaugrana anyway.

But this new contract is reportedly the result of a gentlemen's agreement between Busquets and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu that his contract would be improved to match those of players on the same salary as him.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele triggered wage increases in their second years at the club and Busquets' contract has now been extended to match. These players are in the second-highest salary tier, with only Lionel Messi in the highest.

Busquets has made 490 appearances for Barca in all competitions since making his debut in 2008, meaning that he will soon become the seventh player to surpass 500 games for the club.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Over the past decade, Busquets has won seven La Liga titles, six Copas del Rey and three Champions League trophies, as well as numerous lesser honours.

The announcement of Busquets' new deal is a timely bit of positive PR from Barcelona, coming the day after they suffered a shock defeat to Leganes in La Liga.