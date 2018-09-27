Watford Defender Daryl Janmaat Ruled Out for Up to Six Weeks With Knee Injury

Watford defender Daryl Janmaat has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks after it was revealed that he has undergone surgery to help his recovery from a knee injury.

The 29-year-old has been one of his side's standout players this season, and even earned himself a recall to the Dutch national team as a result of his form. However, he was forced to sit out of his side's Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham, and will now be out of action for the next month.

BREAKING: Watford defender Daryl Janmaat out for up to six weeks with knee injury. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Swcs77RPIq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 27, 2018

The Wasserman Media Group, who manage Janmaat, announced the news of Janmaat's injury on their website. They wrote: "Daryl Janmaat will be out of action in the coming weeks. The 29-year-old player of Watford FC and international of the Dutch national team has undergone a minor intervention on his meniscus and is expected to be out for five to six weeks.





"This means that he not only has to miss the upcoming matches of his club Watford in the Premier League, but he also has to miss the matches against Germany (on 13 October) and Belgium (on 16 October)."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Janmaat has featured in each of Watford's six Premier League matches this season and has played a huge role in their impressive start to the new campaign, even registering an assist in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in August.





With Janmaat ruled out for the foreseeable future, Watford could opt to hand Kiko Femenia his first league start of the season against Arsenal this weekend.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Hornets currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League - one point ahead of their opponents this weekend. They began the season with four consecutive victories, but suffered their first defeat against Manchester United earlier this month.





A 1-1 draw with Fulham followed, meaning Watford will be keen to get back to winning ways with an impressive showing against Unai Emery's side.