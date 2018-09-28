Barcelona in Defensive Crisis as Samuel Umtiti Suffers Reported Torn Knee Ligament

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Barcelona could be without key defender Samuel Umtiti for several months after reports emerging from Spain on Friday suggested that he has suffered a serious knee injury.

Barça confirmed themselves that Umtiti was absent from training on Friday ahead of this weekend's clash with Athletic Bilbao due to a feeling of 'discomfort' in his left knee, with a subsequent report from AS soon claiming it was the result of a torn ligament.

If as severe as rumoured, the injury to Umtiti will put major strain on a defensive unit already struggling for depth as it leaves Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Thomas Vermaelen as the only senior centre-backs after Yerry Mina and Marlon Santos were both allowed to leave.

Vermaelen is already serving as a back-up left-back to Jordi Alba, while versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto is the only cover at right-back for Barça beyond Nelson Semedo.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

More midfielders like Rafinha and Denis Suarez might be drafted into help at full-back, while it is feasible that Sergio Busquets could drop into a centre-back role in an emergency.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)