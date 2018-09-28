Barcelona in Defensive Crisis as Samuel Umtiti Suffers Reported Torn Knee Ligament

Barcelona could be without key defender Samuel Umtiti for several months after reports emerging from Spain on Friday suggested that he has suffered a serious knee injury.

Barça confirmed themselves that Umtiti was absent from training on Friday ahead of this weekend's clash with Athletic Bilbao due to a feeling of 'discomfort' in his left knee, with a subsequent report from AS soon claiming it was the result of a torn ligament.

⚽💪 Last training session before receiving @AthleticClub. Umtiti didn't train because of discomfort in his left knee.

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/lsWu4VlLrz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2018

If as severe as rumoured, the injury to Umtiti will put major strain on a defensive unit already struggling for depth as it leaves Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Thomas Vermaelen as the only senior centre-backs after Yerry Mina and Marlon Santos were both allowed to leave.

Vermaelen is already serving as a back-up left-back to Jordi Alba, while versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto is the only cover at right-back for Barça beyond Nelson Semedo.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

More midfielders like Rafinha and Denis Suarez might be drafted into help at full-back, while it is feasible that Sergio Busquets could drop into a centre-back role in an emergency.