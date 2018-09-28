Diego Costa Admits He Regrets Joining Chelsea as He Aims Dig at Antonio Conte

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has revealed that he regrets joining Chelsea in 2014 and he was happy to see former boss Antonio Conte lose his job at Stamford Bridge.

Costa was a popular player with the Chelsea fans and enjoyed success in London, winning the Premier League twice. However, his final year at the club was hugely controversial after Costa and Conte clashed on multiple occasions, resulting in the Italian allegedly texting Costa to tell him he was no longer wanted at the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Costa discussed his departure from Chelsea in an interview with Marca, and is quoted as saying: "It was a very bad moment, but it wasn't my fault. People said things, but time puts everything in its place; look where the coach is, look at Conte.


"I was wrong going to Chelsea, because of their way of dealing with things. 


"Cholo [Atletico coach Diego Simeone] is a direct coach, and when he doesn't love you, it's clear and he shows it.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

"At Chelsea it was the opposite. I had the option of returning to Atleti and when Chelsea told me to go back to training with the reserves, I was clear that I was going back to Atletico, even though there were other offers.


"If not, I would've stayed in Brazil with my family. I had to live my whole life with my family. I have other values that no money can buy."

The Spaniard eventually returned to Atletico and Costa admitted he was ecstatic to return to the club, saying: "Cholo [Simeone] has always been important, because of the coach and the person he is. I love him as a person.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"He's always been very direct to deal with. When he told me he wanted me to come back, it was like I'd never left.

"Here I have everything; a very big club in a big city and people are more similar to Brazil. Cholo is the boss and I was excited. I was happy to return."

The 29-year-old has made eight appearances so far this season, netting three goals as Atletico sit in third place in La Liga.

