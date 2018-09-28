Former West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Returns to Management Following 10-Month Break

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Following a ten-month wait for a return to senior management, former West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has found a new club, with Saudi Pro League side Al-lttihad confirming the appointment of the 50-year-old as their new manager on a three-year contract.


Bilic led West Ham to a seventh-placed finish in his first season in charge at Upton Park during the 2016/17 season but failed to guide his side to such heights in the following campaign after the Hammers completed their move to the London Stadium.

The Croatian was subsequently sacked by the Premier League side last November, but Bilic has been handed a new start at the helm of Al-lttihad, as the club confirmed: “The Al-lttihad board has signed a contract with international Croatian coach Slaven Bilic,” a statement read.

“Thanks to the support of Turki Al-Asheikh, chairman of the board, general sports authority, who was present during the signing ceremony,” the club continued in the confirmation.

“Bilic will train Al-lttihad for three seasons. The contract was signed in New York. The board wishes Bilic all success in his new mission to help Al-lttihad regain its outstanding performance.”

Bilic departed east London with West Ham languishing in 18th in the league and was replaced by David Moyes on a short-term basis and the Scottish manager was able to save the Hammers from the drop.

The former Everton and Manchester United coach is now reportedly close to being appointed as manager of Ligue 1 side Nantes, according to The Sportsman.

Bilic, contrastingly, has opted to move beyond Europe, with Saudi Arabia now the landscape in which he will look to reboot his managing career, despite having been linked with a number of other English clubs, both in the Premier League and the Championship.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Al-lttihad, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their season, losing three of their opening four matches, and Ramon Diaz paid the price with the Argentine sacked by the club after two matches.

Bilic and his new club will now be hoping that his appointment can prove to be an inspired move which benefits all parties.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)