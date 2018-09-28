Fulham Set to Offer Record-Breaking Young Midfielder New Contract to Ward Off Spurs Interest

Fulham have opened talks to try and secure the services of Harvey Elliott going forward, after the 15-year-old made his debut for the club in midweek.

The Sun report that the teenager is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, while young teammate Ryan Sessegnon will have just a year left on his deal at the end of the season.

The newly-promoted Premier League club are keen to tie down the young prospects in order to warn off any possible suitors and to stop them leaving on the cheap.





Elliott made history this week when he became the club's youngest professional player ever when he featured against Millwall in the Carabao Cup, but he would be able to move for a small compensation fee in the summer - with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham keeping tabs on the young Englishman.

Tottenham were also hot on the heels of Sessegnon in the off-season, but despite their interest they failed to produce any meaningful bids.

Fulham travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday, a ground they have never won a league game - losing their last 13 on the bounce. Speaking ahead of the match Fulham coach Slavisa Jokanovic admitted he hopes the club can come to an agreement with Sessegnon, saying: "It's not in my hands but I believe everyone knows he is important.

"For my side 100 per cent I will support and encourage the player to sign a new contract with us. I believe it's a great idea and I can only encourage Ryan to sign.

"After this it is in the hands of Sessegnon's family, agent and people around him. I will be satisfied if he makes this step. I hope we will find a way for him."