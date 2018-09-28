Bayern Munich will look to stay undefeated in Bundesliga play on Friday, when it takes on Hertha Berlin. Kickoff from Olympiastadion in Berlin is slated for 2:30 p.m.

Bayern has won four of its first five Bundesliga matches this season, with its lone tie coming against FC Augsburg earlier this week. A pair of Bayern players lead the club in scoring through five matches, with Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben each notching three goals thus far in league play.

Hertha has dropped just one Bundesliga match thus far, sitting in fourth place in the league. They lost their first match of the year on Sept. 25, falling to Werder 3-1.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision Deportes

Live stream: Sling TV, Fox Sports GO. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.