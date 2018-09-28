Martin Keown Suggests Arsenal Striker Could Have Hardest Shot in the Premier League

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Alexandre Lacazette may possess the most powerful strike in the Premier League.

Writing for his Tackle Keown column in the Daily Mail, the BBC commentator and pundit was answering the question of what had impressed him at Arsenal so far this season.

The former Gunners defender replied by recognising the skills of the French forward.

Keown said: “When I was a young kid, I remember Peter Lorimer for his incredibly hard shots. We all want to know who is the quickest player in the Premier League, or who covers the greatest distance in a game. But who hits the ball the hardest? Whose shots are the fastest? Who has a cannon for a foot? I suspect Alexandre Lacazette would be up there.

"The Arsenal forward generates such power in his shooting, he punishes the ball when he hits it. It looks emphatic. It explodes off his foot.

"Lacazette hammers the ball towards goal and bang, it hits the target before you blink. That is one of his greatest weapons. He has impressed me so far."

Lacazette struggled for game time in the early part of the season but a run of good form has seen the Frenchman score three times in his last four appearances.

He has struck up a good relationship with fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the duo have netted eight goals between them in all competitions so far this season.

Arsenal host Watford on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, last season the Gunners claimed a 3-0 victory over the Hornets.