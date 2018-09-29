Former Stoke City Star Sheds Light on Deadline Day Move Away From Relegated Side

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has shed some light on his deadline day move away from Stoke City, which was one of the most surprising transfers of the 2018 summer window.

Fans across Europe were bemused that the 29-year-old, who only scored five goals for the Potters last season, secured a late switch to the French capital where he would join the likes of Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

However, Choupo-Moting claims that his relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel played a huge part in the transfer, adding that he was fully focused on the new season with Stoke City before he got the call from officials in Paris.

"Thomas Tuchel had already contacted me a few months before, after the end of the season with Stoke," Choupo-Moting told Le Parisien. "We’d kept in touch since Mainz. I learnt a lot from him. 

"He contacted me and asked me if I thought about playing here. Playing for him and training for him. I told him yes, of course.

"It wasn’t a sure thing. I had to wait. I was focused on my preparation with Stoke. It happened on the last day. I’m very happy that it happened. He trusts me. I’m just really happy to be here."

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Tuchel was responsible for signing Choupo-Moting during a five-year spell as the head coach at Mainz. The pair worked together for three years before eventually going their separate ways in 2014.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Cameroon international's second spell under Tuchel has already started off on the right foot. Although Choupo-Moting is nothing more than a squad player at the Parc des Princes, the versatile forward scored his first goal in his Ligue 1 debut against Stade Rennais.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)