Juventus CEO Marotta Announces Decision to Step Down From Role With Serie A Champions

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Juventus CEO Giuseppe 'Beppe' Marotta has announced he will he step down from his role at the head of the club at the end of next month, with a successor to be picked from the board of directors.

61-year-old Marotta, who joined Juventus from Sampdoria in 2010, has confirmed he will leave on October 25 at the end of his current contract. However, he ruled out any speculation that could run for the Italian FA (FIGC) presidency.

Following Juve's 3-1 home win over Napoli on Saturday, he told Sky Sports, as quoted by Football Italia: "It has been a remarkable eight-year run, Juventus will always be in my heart.

"I want to announce this because a list of the directors will be released on Monday and my name won't be on it. I thought it only right to anticipate and give that news before anyone tries to create a different version.

"I can categorically exclude the report I will be a candidate for the FIGC Presidency. That is not an experience that interests me."

Marotta declined to say whether the decision was his or the clubs, adding: "We'll explain in more detail later on, but this is what I felt the need to confirm right now. It is an emotional moment."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Marotta was one of the key figures in bringing Juventus back to the top table of European football, following the disgrace of the Calciopoli scandal. 

In his tenure as head of the club's footballing operations, Juventus have won seven Scudetti and twice reached the Champions League final - although they won neither. He also oversaw the arrival and sale of Paul Pogba and this summer's €100m acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)