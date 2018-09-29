Juventus Join Race for Serie A Leading Goalscorer Amid Interest From European Giants

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Italian giants Juventus have emerged as the latest European powerhouse to show interest in Genoa striker Krzysztof Piątek, according to reports.

The Poland international has burst onto the scene in Serie A this season following a summer move from Cracovia Kraków. In just five league games this season, Piątek has already scored six goals - he also scored four times during a Coppa Italia match against US Lecce.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly teams in Italy have been keeping one eye on the 23-year-old striker thanks to his blistering start to life in the top flight. Both Milan clubs, as well as teams in England, Spain and Germany, have shortlisted this striker ahead of the January transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claims that Juventus have also shown an interest in Piątek already this season. The Bianconeri supposedly enquired about the striker as a way of testing the waters before they decide to spend any money.

Piątek joined Genoa on a four-year deal during the summer, signing on the dotted line at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris for just €4.5m.

Having since fought his way into the national team setup alongside Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik - making his debut against Ireland earlier this month - the striker is now understood to have a valuation in excess of €20m. 

It is largely unknown how serious Juventus are with their interest in signing Piątek in the near future, especially following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

MB Media/GettyImages

Regardless, it seems almost impossible that the young striker will be playing for I Rossoblu beyond this season. Piątek is already one of the top scorers on the continent, only Sevilla loanee André Silva and Marseille's Florian Thauvin have as many goals in Europe's top five leagues so far this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)