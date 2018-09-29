Juventus Join Race for Serie A Leading Goalscorer Amid Interest From European Giants

Italian giants Juventus have emerged as the latest European powerhouse to show interest in Genoa striker Krzysztof Piątek, according to reports.

The Poland international has burst onto the scene in Serie A this season following a summer move from Cracovia Kraków. In just five league games this season, Piątek has already scored six goals - he also scored four times during a Coppa Italia match against US Lecce.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly teams in Italy have been keeping one eye on the 23-year-old striker thanks to his blistering start to life in the top flight. Both Milan clubs, as well as teams in England, Spain and Germany, have shortlisted this striker ahead of the January transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claims that Juventus have also shown an interest in Piątek already this season. The Bianconeri supposedly enquired about the striker as a way of testing the waters before they decide to spend any money.

I already believe more in Piatek than i believe in Milik, Simeone and Defrel. Don't get me wrong, all those players are promising, but only Piatek has that elite level in him, it's clear to see. — Payetista 🇧🇦⚜️ (@BosnianGenius) September 26, 2018

Piątek joined Genoa on a four-year deal during the summer, signing on the dotted line at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris for just €4.5m.

Having since fought his way into the national team setup alongside Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik - making his debut against Ireland earlier this month - the striker is now understood to have a valuation in excess of €20m.

It is largely unknown how serious Juventus are with their interest in signing Piątek in the near future, especially following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

MB Media/GettyImages

Regardless, it seems almost impossible that the young striker will be playing for I Rossoblu beyond this season. Piątek is already one of the top scorers on the continent, only Sevilla loanee André Silva and Marseille's Florian Thauvin have as many goals in Europe's top five leagues so far this season.