As soon as any exciting young player emerged, they are instantly linked with a move to one of Europe's elite, and that is certainly the case for 20-year-old Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr.

Rennes definitely know a thing or two about producing future superstars, having pocketed over £100m by selling Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona last summer. Sarr was brought in to replace the Frenchman, and could now be set for a big-money transfer of his own.

Recently, reports have emerged linking many of Europe's biggest clubs with a move for Sarr. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal are all named as interested parties by Football Whispers, but it is Liverpool's interest in the youngster that is getting fans excited.

Sarr began his career with Senegalese side Generation Foot, who were also responsible for the development of Sadio Mane. After his potential became widely recognised, Sarr secured a big move to Europe, joining Ligue 1 side FC Metz in 2016.

He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in France, racking up five goals and five assists as he helped a struggling Metz side avoid relegation. His talent was quickly recognised by Rennes, who brought the Senegalese youngster to the club in the summer of 2017 for a reported £15m.

In his first interview with his new club, he revealed he had rejected Barcelona to sign for Rennes. The French side beat Barcelona to his signature, before selling them Ousmane Dembele in a monumental deal only weeks later. Seems like some smart business.

Once again, he managed to grab five goals and five assists in Ligue 1 last season, helping Rennes to finish fifth in the league. He earned a place in Senegal's World Cup squad, playing alongside Sadio Mane as Senegal were eliminated at the group stage.

He was shortlisted for the 2018 Golden Boy award, which shows just how highly thought of Sarr is in the footballing world. He also has a habit of producing some absolute wonder strikes, such as against Angers in July and Jablonec earlier this month (seriously, go watch them).

He is comfortable on either wing and loves to breeze past opponents with his impressive speed and physicality. He has played in every attacking position for Rennes this season, including as a striker. So far, he has three goals and an assist to his name as his impressive reputation continues to grow, and fans appear to be loving the links to Liverpool.