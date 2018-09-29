Tottenham Youngster Juan Foyth Receives First Senior Argentina Call-Up for October Friendlies

Tottenham youngster Juan Foyth has received his first ever call-up to the Argentina senior squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Iraq in October.



The call-up comes as quite a surprise considering the fact that the 20-year-old is yet to feature for Mauricio Pochettino's team so far this season and is yet to make his Premier League debut, since his move to the London club in the summer of 2017 from Argentine side Estudiantes for around £8m.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However as reported by Goal , caretaker boss Lionel Scaloni is set to experiment with his options for their upcoming friendlies next month as Foyth now looks set to feature for the national side before he features for Spurs in the Premier League .



Scaloni looks to have a huge task on his hands after Argentina's disappointing World Cup. Having reached the final of the competition in 2014, they scraped through the group stages before losing to eventual winners France in the Round of 16 in what was a very underwhelming summer for one of the pre-tournament favourites.





Now with Jorge Sampaoli out of the equation, Scaloni is heading into a rebuilding phase with the national team and looks to be scouting for Argentina's future stars ahead of the next World Cup in four years time.



As for Foyth, he'll be hoping to impress not only the Argentine selectors but also Pochettino who clearly see's the defender as a player for the future.

With competition for places at Tottenham high, this may well be Foyth's best chance of announcing himself to Tottenham fans who will no doubt be keeping an eye on the youngster's development in the coming months.