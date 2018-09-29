​Unai Emery Backs Aaron Ramsey to Play Important Role for Arsenal Despite Contract Fallout

Unai Emery is confident Aaron Ramsey will continue to prove his worth to Arsenal this season despite the recent breakdown in contract talks.

Ramsey, 27, had been on the cusp of reaching an agreement with the Gunners over a new four-year deal, only for the club to walk away from contract discussions to leave his future at the Emirates hanging by a thread.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Reports have suggested Arsenal grew concerned about offering a sizeable deal to the Wales international - whose contract expires at the end of the season - as they hold an interest in investing in other central midfield options.

While Emery had previously voiced his support over Ramsey extending his stay at the club during what should be the prime years of his career, he also hinted that he understands that every player will look out for themselves and consider their financial security in what is often a short career.

“I don’t think the situation will affect his performances,” Emery told reporters, via the Guardian. “I just want to give him and the players the most stability so that they can be focused only on the games.

"I spoke about this situation [about him wanting Ramsey to extend] in the pre-season and now it is the same.

“I have known and I’m going to know this same situation again because the football career for a player is very short. They are professionals for 10, 12 or 15 years but not more and they need to take the best performance and also work very hard in these years for their future and their family’s future,” he added.

Juventus and AC Milan have each been linked with a move for Ramsey as the Gunners are said to be eager to arrange a transfer for the midfielder in January before losing him on a free, but the Welshman is aware his best chances to secure a lucrative move are during the summer.

Moreover, Arsenal will look to make it seven consecutive wins across all competitions when they host Watford at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon - a game Ramsey is expected to be involved in.