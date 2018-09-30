Chris Hughton 'Really Disappointed' as Brighton Succumb to 2-0 Loss Against Manchester City

Brighton failed to win for a fifth Premier League match running, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against reigning champions Manchester City.

The pattern of the game was as Chris Hughton expected, with Manchester City dominating the ball throughout. The Brighton manager explained: "When you come here, one thing you know is you are going to concede a lot of possession.

"There isn't a team in the division that's better in possession with the ball, using the ball and possession stats", Hughton said to Brighton & Hove Independent.

Man City had 80 percent possession today! — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) September 29, 2018

However, the Brighton boss felt his team could have done better when in possession: "What I wanted us to do was to be better on the ball once we gained possession and on the turnover."

Despite this disappointment, the English manager sympathised with his team: "It's hard in a 4-3-3 to press in the areas you'd like because when you have both Silvas dropping deep and Sané and Sterling so wide, it's very difficult."

Hughton was not quite so understanding in regard to Manchester City's second goal: "Overall, the thing I was most disappointed with was the second goal.

"I'm really disappointed with the second goal because I thought we could have stopped it at the source before it even got into our box."

Brighton's manager was also left wondering what could have been as his team were denied a late penalty.

86: Albion have strong claims for a penalty as Fernandinho heads the ball against his own arm but Lee Mason doesn't give the decision.



👕 #MCFC 2-0 #BHAFC ✅



Listen live ➡️ https://t.co/lv57JXhqo5 — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) September 29, 2018

"I felt we had a very clear shout for a penalty. Some referees either this weekend, next week or the one after will give it as a penalty."