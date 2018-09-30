Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Shared an Incredible Moment With Mo Salah After Equaliser at Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shared an incredible moment with star man Mohamed Salah following their equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday, as the German ran to the Egyptian and hugged him.

It was a disappointing day for Salah against his old club, and he was taken off midway through the second half. A late wonder goal from Daniel Sturridge salvaged a point for the Reds and after the goal went in Klopp shared an incredible moment with Salah.

First person Jurgen Klopp celebrated with when Daniel Sturridge scored there was Mo Salah.



Keeping high-profile players on side when you have substituted them takes some doing, but that will help #LFC pic.twitter.com/qXvL2JCGBk — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) September 29, 2018

Clearly understanding of Salah's frustration of being taken off, Klopp turned to the dugout and embraced the Egyptian, as reported by Empire of the Kop.

Last season it would never have been a question of substituting Salah in a game of such magnitude, however, given the start to the season that the ex-Roma man has had Klopp's decision to take off the winger on Saturday was understandable.

Many have criticised Salah for his lack of killer instinct so far this season, however, at this stage last season the Egyptian was in a similar position.

All of this concern over Salah is ridiculous, he’s struggling to score at the minute but the work rates there for all to see, he’s scored one less goal than the same stage last season, calm down. — Rome to Istanbul (@tedthered77) September 30, 2018

At the beginning of last season, Salah missed a hatful of chances and it wasn't until mid-October that we saw the incredible finishing ability of the winger.

Another note to take from this incident is that Liverpool don't rely as much on Salah as they did last season. The signings of Xherdan Shaqiri, Nabi Keita and the resurgence of Daniel Sturridge now means that the Reds can afford for Salah to have an off day and still come out of the game in a positive manner.

The draw against Chelsea on Saturday means that although they remain unbeaten the Reds are now second in the table, locked on points with Manchester City.

Up next for the Merseyside giants is a trip to face Napoli in the Champions League before they take on Manchester City at Anfield on Saturday in what promises to be one of the games of the season so far.