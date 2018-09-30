Man City Consider World Record Bid for Kylian Mbappe in January as PSG face FFP Sanctions

Manchester City are reportedly set to offer PSG a solution to their Financial Fair Play troubles, by offering £200m for French starlet Kylian Mbappe as early as January, with Pep Guardiola believing the 19-year-old could be the difference between the club and Champions League glory.

The reported move would break the £198m transfer record set by PSG in their move for Neymar, but if the Sun are to be believed, Guardiola is personally pushing for the move - and owner Sheikh Mansour may have to open the cheque-book to keep his manager happy.

Under normal circumstances it would be difficult to imagine the French champions agreeing to sell the World Cup winner, but with news this week that UEFA are reopening an investigation into the club's finances, they may have to bring in significant transfer revenue in the near future, having spent over double what they've brought in over the last two summers.

With that said, however, you would have to imagine that they would explore other potential revenue streams before deciding to offload Mbappe, who has scored five goals in five games so far this season, including one against Liverpool in the Champions League.

You're welcome, @KMbappe. I think you have something special. I only have two pieces of advice - always stay humble and keep working hard. I am sure you will. https://t.co/xSFzLSeWKd — Pelé (@Pele) September 24, 2018

Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria were both linked with exits in the summer, and while neither would come close to fetching a comparable fee, their departure could still offset a significant chunk of the loss should PSG require it.

It's not a move the Premier League champions could go in for without taking some steps to appease UEFA either. The move would likely put them at risk of FFP sanctions themselves, so they too would have to offload some millions worth of talent.

Pep Guardiola wants to make a record £200m January bid for PSG striker Kylian Mbappé (19). UEFA are currently probing PSG as part of a Financial Fair Play investigation. City would have to sell one star to keep within FFP regulations themselves and sign Mbappé. [@reluctantnicko] pic.twitter.com/74agtOLBoo — City Watch (@City_Watch) September 29, 2018

According to the same report, Raheem Sterling is the man currently looking like the most viable funds-generator, as he is yet to sign a long-term deal with just 18 months to run on his current City contract.