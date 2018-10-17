Krzysztof Piatek's Agent Provides Update on Polish Star's Future Amid Interest From European Giants

The agent of Genoa's highly-rated striker Krzysztof Piatek has revealed that there have been no formal offers for the Polish international, despite heavily reported interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs.

The striker has averaged more than a goal a game in Serie A with nine in seven matches, and scored four times in his side's Coppa Italia fixture against Lecce this season.



Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The goalscoring form has caught the attention of many of Europe's leading clubs, including Premier League side Chelsea . Bayern Munich have their eyes on him too as they seek a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, while Napoli's president has spoken about their interest in the player and Piatek himself has opened up on a potential move to Barcelona.





Piatek's agent Szymon Pacanowski, however, has insisted that despite tentative talks, no official offer has been made for the forward.





Speaking to CalcioNapoli24 , Pacanowski confirmed: "Many clubs have contacted us, but there has been no formal offer. Many clubs have contacted us over the last few weeks, but I won't name them.





"However, there has been no formal offer from any club, including Napoli."

Start your season like Krzysztof Piatek 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6FSm5z8JtT — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 7, 2018

Whilst Pacanowski acknowledged the interest the striker was attracting, he was to quick to insist that Piatek would be willing to stay for the foreseeable future at Genoa.





He added: "His value has certainly risen over the three months in Serie A, but right now we are happy to remain at Genoa."

Top rated players in Serie A this season:



🥇Suso -- AC Milan (8.08)

🥈C. Ronaldo -- Juventus (7.95)

🥉K. Piatek -- Genoa (7.75)https://t.co/x7C9pK8Ce8 pic.twitter.com/EByNk6fHQL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 16, 2018

It had been reported that Piatek is Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's first-choice transfer target when the January window opens, particularly with both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud currently misfiring for the Blues.

After a relatively quiet window of incoming transfers at Stamford Bridge in the summer, Chelsea are being tipped for a much more active role when clubs are allowed to negotiate at the start of the new year.