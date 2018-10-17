Liverpool Confirm Sadio Mane Has Undergone Hand Surgery After International Break Injury

Liverpool have confirmed that key forward Sadio Mane has undergone successful surgery on a hand injury suffered while in action for Senegal in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan during the international break.

The surgery was conducted in a hospital in the north west of England under the supervision of Liverpool medical staff, with Mane to now be monitored ahead of the Reds' upcoming Premier League clash with Huddersfield on Saturday.

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

The international break has been cruel on Liverpool and the club are sweating on the fitness of a total of four players who picked up problems playing for their respective countries.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both returned to Merseyside early as a result of muscle and rib complaints respectively and are being assessed, while Naby Keita was carried out of Guinea's game against Rwanda on Tuesday with a suspected hamstring injury.

James Milner was already missing because of hamstring trouble, although Adam Lallana has been aiming to make his return this month after missing most of the season so far.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be counting his blessings that Jordan Henderson was only able to play one of England's two UEFA Nations League games because of suspension, while the mini-injury crisis in midfield could hand finally see Fabinho make his Premier League debut.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The £43m Brazilian is yet to get on the pitch in the Premier League following his high profile summer move from Monaco and has so far only seen minutes in the Champions League and Carabao Cup - the latter competition has yielded his only start in a Liverpool shirt to date.