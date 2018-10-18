Andreas Pereira Reveals What Actually Happened During Mourinho & Pogba's Training Ground Spat

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has confirmed that the catalyst behind Paul Pogba and José Mourinho's training ground spat last month was an Instagram video which went live after the club were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

The confrontation happened just hours after Derby County had secured a penalty shootout victory at Old Trafford, and head coach Mourinho can be heard telling the World Cup winner to "get out" of training as soon as he arrived.

There was a number of rumours around the time which hinted what the latest chapter in Pogba's feud with Mourinho could all be about, and some speculated at the time that the midfielder's ill-timed social media video could be the root of the problem.





Squad player Pereira, who was sitting in the stands alongside Pogba against Derby, confirmed that it was indeed Old Trafford's notoriously dodgy wifi which sparked the confrontation with Mourinho that morning.





"We were winning the game 1-0 at the time of the video," Pereira told UOL (via Goal). "Then we lost the game, and people said that Pogba posted later. But he posted before.





"The manager thought that Pogba had posted later. He asked him why that had happened. There was a mood about it. These things were out here in England. But I have nothing to do with it."

Brazil international Pereira continued speaking to UOL about the unrest surrounding his manager's future at Manchester United.

The 22-year-old claimed that claimed that although everyone outside of the club is talking about Mourinho's tenure, there isn't that feeling inside the dressing room.

"The relationship is good, it’s cool," he continued. "I have a very good relationship with him, with the players. And he also has a good relationship with the players. We don’t feel that pressure coming from outside. Everyone says that he’s being sacked. We do not feel that.

“For you to have an idea, I don’t usually have any English media on my phone so I don’t get intoxicated with everything they say. He’s our manager, we give our life on the pitch for him and for us too. Everyone is very calm, very focused and very happy.”