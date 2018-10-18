Antoine Griezmann Targeted as a Possible Replacement for Neymar Should He Leave PSG

Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann has been targeted by Paris Saint-Germain as a potential replacement for Neymar, should the Brazilian decide to leave the French club. Reports claim that their desire to sign him should only grow stronger if he goes on to win the Ballon D'or at the end of the year.

Rumours have been circulating that Neymar may be looking to leave PSG in the summer. A shocking return Barcelona being has been sounded out, if the Catalan club can find the money. He reportedly has a €220m release clause in his contract, meaning that any transfer would result in him breaking the transfer record again.

He would become only the second player to break the transfer record twice - after Diego Maradonna. However, it's not like a team hasn't paid similar money to secure his services in the past.





PSG may be willing to listen to offers for Neymar in the summer, should he try and force a move. The Brazil captain has only been at PSG for one full season, scoring 39 goals in 41 games thus far. Neymar has been the main focus of the team since his arrival, yet it appears he may be growing unsettled in the French capital.

According to AS, PSG would be willing to pay €150m for Griezmann, with the prospect of pairing him up with France teammate Kylian Mbappe being at the forefront of their thinking. The pair scored eight goals between them at the World Cup, helping fire France to the trophy.





Griezmann himself has scored seven goals in 11 games for club and country this season. Most recently, he scored both goals in France's UEFA Nations League victory over Germany.

Griezmann has been open to leaving Atletico in the past. He came very close to moving to Manchester United two summers ago, but Atletico Madrid's transfer embargo halted proceedings. Griezmann refused to leave the Madrid club if they couldn't sign a replacement, and United signed Romelu Lukaku instead.

There could be other interested parties monitoring Griezmann's situation; some of the bigger Premier League clubs have shown an interest, and Griezmann himself may be open to a move away from Europe - possibly to China or the United States.