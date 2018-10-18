Barcelona Midfielder Arturo Vidal Handed €800,000 Fine for Involvement in 2017 Bar Fight

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been fined €800,000 by a Munich court after being found guilty of assaulting another male during a nightclub fight in 2017.

That is according to The Mirror, who report that the player could have possibly faced a 10-year prison sentence but has escaped with a fine after hitting his victim over the head with a vodka bottle.

Vidal was fined based on 80 days worth of wages and it was determined that he makes €10,000 a day as part of his new Barcelona contract.

The Chilean moved from  Bayern Munich over the summer, joining the Catalan side on a three-year deal, but has since struggled for playing time. It has been quite a rough period for him, considering his recent reprimand by the club as a result of his social media activity.

The player and his half-brother were both found guilty of assaulting another male at the Munich's Crown Club in September last year, with the brawl caught on camera.

The incident occurred after Bayern's 4-0 win against Mainz. The player went to celebrate at Munich's popular, annual Oktoberfest celebration, after which he continued the party in the VIP lounge of the aforementioned establishment.

Vidal's father-in-law was also fined €35,267, while his younger brother, Sandrino, has also been handed a fine of €18,004.

The midfielder was not present at the hearing as he was playing for Chile against Mexico. But he has been ordered to pay in the fine in €10,000 instalments over 80 days.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Vidal was recently described as "lacking respect" by Barca sporting director Pep Segura after he vented over his lack of playing time via social media and has been urged to correct his behaviour by the club.

