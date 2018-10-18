Michael Laudrup Reportedly Eyeing Real Madrid Managerial Role Following Los Blancos' Slump in Form

Michael Laudrup has reportedly offered his services to Real Madrid in the event that the Spanish giants choose to part ways with current boss Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui's stint as Madrid boss got off to a rocky start after he was sacked from the Spanish national team on the eve of the World Cup.

The Spaniard revealed he had agreed a deal to take on the managerial role at the Bernabeu after the tournament. Things haven't improved since the season started either, with Los Blancos languishing in fourth in La Liga having scored just 12 times in eight games.

It's this poor start to the season - and a 409 minute goal draught - that's cranked up the press on Lopetegui and kick started talk that the Spaniard could be sacked if results don't improve.

According to Telemadrid (via AS), former Swansea and Getafe boss Michael Laudrup has thrown his hat in the ring to replace Lopetegui by getting in touch with Real and informing them that he would be available.

While it's unclear whether Real are planning on sacking Lopetegui, one thing is obvious - the Spaniard must find a way to solve Real's issues in front of goal. Should Real's struggles continue then the club from the capital may have no other choice than to look for a new boss.