PHOTO: Barcelona to Approve Iconic Design for Third Kit Ahead of 2019/20 Campaign

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona are set to commission a new shirt ahead of the 2019/20 season which will pay homage to the club's iconic yellow third kit which was most recently worn nine years ago, according to reports.

The bright yellow kit was worn by the likes of Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o and Carles Puyol during the 2008/09 season, where Barcelona won the first ever treble in Spanish football history under the guidance of their newly appointed manager, Pep Guardiola.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The famous yellow kit has always sported blue and garnet stripes, either going from left to right on a diagonal or simply from the collar down to the bottom of the shirt.





With these new plans revealed in Thursday's edition of Mundo Deportivo, however, Barcelona's iconic stripes will now go from the top right corner of the shirt down to the bottom left.





The kit is set to come in next season, but first it must go through an approval stage with a committee which is set to go ahead on Saturday, just hours before the club takes on league leaders Sevilla at the Camp Nou.





The Catalan news outlet adds that the new design draws a similar comparison to former Manchester City and AS Roma shirts.

It’s VERY similar to some of the club’s older kits, although notably the stripes go from right to left as opposed to left to right. pic.twitter.com/noE2HwHEBu — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) October 18, 2018

However, there are some clear distinctions between the various Nike designs, throwing out the idea that Barça's kit is just a remake of a recently used design, something which has been done by major kit manufacturers in recent years.