Reiss Nelson Reveals Fellow Bundesliga Youngster Convinced Him to Complete Switch to Hoffenheim

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson has revealed that fellow England prodigy Jadon Sancho convinced him to take the leap and go on loan to Hoffenheim in order to kick-start his career abroad.

The Gunners' winger scored for the second time in two games when he dispatched an exquisite free-kick on his full England Under-21 international debut on Tuesday against Scotland, after impressing in three Bundesliga outings, netting twice off the bench.


Sancho, who signed for Dortmund last season, is good friends with the Arsenal academy graduate and was adamant his fellow winger would flourish in Germany.

"Jadon knows I like one against ones, he knows I'm a fast player and said there were a lot of those opportunities," Nelson said in an interview with the Daily Mail. "We've got a lot of similarities so he said I should go over there and that's how I can show my brilliance."

Borussia Dortmund starlet Sancho has received continued recognition for his impressive displays at the Signal Iduna Park, culminating in the 18-year-old's senior international debut in Croatia last week.

Nelson found games hard to come by during his first year at Die Kraichgauer, and the youngster's family have all moved close to Hoffenheim's base to counter any potential loneliness.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I've a really tight family," he added. "We're taking life as it is in England - my mum (Jackie), my sister (Tessa) and my brother (Ricky).

"We all made that decision together and they thought it best to come over and help me during my time over there. It's helped me, 100 per cent. My mum's cooking has been great!

"Luckily for me loneliness isn't an issue. There are boys over there who will say "come over Reiss, I've got nothing to do," so I do see the down side sometimes.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

"Sinsheim is a little village where everyone loves football. If you go out to Heidelberg, where I'm living, it's a bit more like a city and we can go out as a family. It's not just training then home.

"They're loving it to be fair, treating it like a holiday. I come home from training and they're not even there, in the middle of Frankfurt doing a bit of shopping."

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Nelson also relies on advice from the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, remaining in regular contact with some of the senior stars at Arsenal.

The 18-year-old said: 'You'd have Lacazette, Hector Bellerin, Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all there taking free-kicks after training. We used to have a bet on who could take the best.

"They've all taken me in as a youngster, helped me into the player I am today by giving me that confidence and a lot of encouragement. They are great guys, always there if I want a quick chat."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)