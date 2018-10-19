Man City Officially Name Goalkeeper Training Pitch After Club Legend Joe Hart

Manchester City have honoured former keeper Joe Hart by naming a goalkeepers' training pitch after him.

The 31-year-old stopper, now at Burnley, spent 12 years on City's books after joining the Manchester outfit from Shrewsbury Town in 2006 – helping the club win two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup during a mostly impressive career between the sticks.

We have dedicated a goalkeeper training pitch at the CFA to Club legend Joe Hart in recognition of his 12-year association with the Club 💙 #mancity pic.twitter.com/VqxKOpmBfy — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 19, 2018

"Manchester City Football Club has dedicated a goalkeeper training pitch after Club legend Joe Hart," the reigning league champions announced via their official website on Friday.

"The pitch, which is situated within the club’s 80-acre City Football Academy site, is in recognition of his highly successful 12-year association with the Club. Joe was joined by fellow former keeper Alex Williams and Club ambassador Mike Summerbee on Thursday to unveil a mosaic inspired by his iconic 2012 title-winning celebrations."

Hart made 348 appearances for City before his permanent move to Burnley in August and, ahead of the clash between his previous and current clubs on Saturday, his former club have given him yet another reason to be proud.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Having the goalkeeping pitch at the City Football Academy dedicated to me is a huge honour," Hart told City's website. "Manchester City has been a huge part of my life and my career, and I’m immensely proud of what I and my teammates achieved in that period.

“There have been some incredible goalkeeping legends throughout Manchester City’s history, and I feel privileged that the Club has chosen to recognise me amongst that number.”

"It is truly fitting to mark Joe Hart's outstanding contribution to Manchester City in such a visible way," club chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak added.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

"His Manchester City legacy is assured and it is hoped that this tribute will serve to inspire future generations of goalkeepers who train at the City Football Academy, dreaming of replicating his remarkable career."