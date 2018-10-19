Mauricio Pochettino Compares Brexit Vote to Car Crash as Parliamentary Chaos Continues

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that it was unfair to ask the British public to vote in the Brexit referendum, comparing the situation to a car crash.

In 2016, the people of the United Kingdom voted in favour of leaving the European Union, in a decision which has proven to be one of the more controversial moments in the recent UK history. However, many have argued that the public should be given a second chance to vote, complaining that people were misinformed about the consequences of the situation.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Quoted by ESPN, Pochettino admitted that he was confused by the situation, but claimed that the politicians should be the ones to decide on these matters, just as he is the man in charge of choosing Tottenham's lineup for matches.

He said: "I feel so sorry because it's a situation that should be dealt with by the people who have all the information, who know the reality. It's not fair to put the decision on us, because afterwards there are consequences. But we don't know [what is going to happen].

"We buy an idea. Someone tells me it would be good for my son, my family, myself, and then if the consequences are different then you [the voter] are the guilty one. That's what I don't like.

"If I am responsible for picking a starting XI, I need to take the responsibility. I cannot ask the fans who we should play. I know the consequences if I don't pick right and get good results, but it's so unfair to put the responsibility on the people.

"It's such an important decision and it's a very serious problem, that situation. After two and a half years, I think 99 percent of the people of this country still don't know if it's good, in or out."

"For me, the most important thing is to apply common sense. If now the politicians realise it will be tough and it will be bad for England, why not go back and explain 'this is what is going to happen?' If not, it's like you're going to crash but you continue. No, stop!"

