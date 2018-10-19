Real Madrid Handed Boosts Ahead of Levante Clash as More First Team Stars Recover From Injury

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has been given a major boost as he fights to hold to his job as the under fire boss has nearly a fully fit squad to choose from for this weekend's must-win La Liga clash with mid-table Levante at the Bernabeu.

Real have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and haven't won at all since a narrow 1-0 victory over Espanyol a month ago.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It has led to speculation that Lopetegui could be fired if things don't turn around in the next three games, with Italian gossip that Antonio Conte has already been contacted about taking over.

But following a report earlier this week that put Marcelo and Isco in line to return after recovering from a calf problem and appendicitis surgery respectively, Marca has revealed that full-back Dani Carvajal is now the only player remaining on the injury list.

Keylor Navas trained separately indoors on Thursday after a lengthy round trip for international duty with Costa Rica, but the goalkeeper wouldn't be expected to start ahead of Thibaut Courtois anyway.

Karim Benzema will be available to face Levante after shaking off a knock, as will with Gareth Bale. The Welsh star had been training individually earlier in the week but was fortunately able to return to the full group session on Thursday.

A win and a good performance from Real against Levante is important not only for their La Liga aspirations, but also in terms of preparing for a vital Champions League game with Viktoria Plzen only days later - Los Blancos were beaten by CKSA Moscow in their last European outing.

Epsilon/GettyImages

In turn, performing well against Plzen will set up the following weekend's Clásico against Barcelona, with a lacklustre display against the Czechs potentially disastrous ahead of facing their fiercest rivals.