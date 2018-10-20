Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as South Coast Derby Ends in Stalemate

Bournemouth's two-game Premier League winning streak came to an end on Saturday as a resilient Southampton held the hosts to a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.

After a high energy start, the game drifted into a massive lull, with neither side showing the clinical edge to claim the win.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

BOURNEMOUTH







Key Talking Point

Bournemouth are generally entertaining to watch, but on Saturday their strike force spluttered from the outset as they struggled to break down a spirited Southampton defence.

Callum Wilson and Josh King, who have combined well throughout the season, were on different wavelengths throughout the game and neither could force Alex McCarthy into making a save.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Begovic (7); Francis (7), Steve Cook (7), Ake (7), Smith (7); Brooks (5), Lewis Cook (6), Lerma (8*), Fraser (6): Wilson (6), King (6).

Substitutes: Ibe (6), Stanislas (6), Gosling (5).

STAR MAN - Jefferson Lerma has been tidy in his appearances for Bournemouth so far this season and it was more of the same against Southampton as he kept his side's midfield ticking over nicely.

The hosts made significantly more passes than the visitors and Lerma's presence in midfield gave them more opportunities to attack.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - He's an exciting talent and will have better days, but David Brooks was disappointing during his stint on the right wing.

Ryan Bertrand generally had little issue keeping the Welshman quiet and he was hooked by Eddie Howe early in the second half.

SOUTHAMPTON







Key Talking Point

Southampton are really struggling to score goals. Whether Mark Hughes starts Danny Ings, Charlie Austin, Manolo Gabbiadini or Shane Long, the ball just won't go in for the Saints.

The south coast side showed they have the stubbornness in defence to claim clean sheets on the road, but now they need to combine that with an increased killer instinct in front of goal.

90+5: 😫😫😫@NathanRedmond22 clips in a perfect cross for @Mgabbia23 to head home but he doesn't get over it and it loops over. #saintsfc [0-0] — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 20, 2018

Player Ratings





Starting XI: McCarthy (7); Cedric (7), Stephens (6), Hoedt (7), Bertrand (7); Redmond (6) Hojbjerg (8*), Lemina (7) Elyounoussi (6); Ings (5), Austin (5).





Substitutes: Gabbiadini (5), Long (5), Armstrong (5).

STAR MAN - Scorer of two of Southampton's six league goals this season, Hojbjerg was a terrier in midfield, winning numerous tackles and breaking up play to stop Bournemouth's attacks.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Mark Hughes may well have liked the midfielder to pop up with another goal, but overall his contribution was important as the Saints grabbed a point.





WORST PLAYER - Goals have been tough to come by for Southampton, and when they have hit the back of the net Danny Ings is usually the man celebrating.





However, the striker couldn't get it into the game on Saturday as Nathan Ake and Steve Cook marshalled the Englishman well.

Looking Ahead

Bournemouth continue their Premier League campaign next week when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage before a Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich.

For Southampton, Mark Hughes' side host Newcastle before travelling to Leicester for their cup tie.