Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Hits Back at Andreas Christensen Following Transfer Ultimatum

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has refused to take interest in the comments made by Andreas Christensen’s father which suggested the defender will push for a transfer should he remain on the periphery at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen, 22, has been overlooked by Sarri in the centre of defence in favour of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz in the Premier League so far, ensuring the Dane has featured only in the Europa League and Carabao Cup. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

It is a stark contrast to his time under Antonio Conte at Chelsea after racking up over 2,000 minutes of league action, and the defender has seemingly had enough after his agent and father, Sten, put a January move on the table should he continue to be omitted from the starting lineup. 


Sarri, however, refused to add fuel to the fire when asked about the comments made as he said, via the Express: "I am not interested in the father. What can I say?

“I think in the first part of the season, David [Luiz] and Antonio [Rudiger] have played very well, so it’s not easy to change.

“I think also in our last six matches, Christensen has played in three. So I think for his father, probably the Europa League is not important, but for us it is important.

“He is young, he can improve. He is a technical player so is suitable for our way of football,” he added.

The 22-year-old was a member of the matchday squad for Chelsea's opening five Premier League games before being cut adrift for their last four.

Christensen - whose current contract runs until 2022 - joined Chelsea in 2012 primarily as a member of the club's academy before making his senior debut in October 2014 during a League Cup tie.

