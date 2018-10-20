Didier Drogba scored a fantastic 40-yard set piece on Friday night as USL's Phoenix Rising defeated Portland Timbers II 3-0 and secured its first ever playoff win. His goal was the opener in the 28th minute as the Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend powered a shot that was too much for the keeper to handle.

Drogba played 71 minutes before being replaced by Gladson Awako as Phoenix took the victory.

He joined the club as a player and part owner last year after his role with Montreal Impact and has hinted this will be his last season, thinking its time for retirement.

Drogba doing what Drogba does.@PHXRisingFC takes a 1-0 lead in their playoff match with Timbers 2. pic.twitter.com/w2t7qOcW7R — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) October 20, 2018

The hope, however, is that he never retires as many of us might feel he could play for another ten years. Here's to you, Didier Drogba.