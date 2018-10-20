WATCH: Didier Drogba Scores Stunning Free Kick in Phoenix Rising's First Ever Playoff Win

40-year-old Didier Drogba scored a 40-yard screamer in Phoenix Rising's first ever playoff win. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
October 20, 2018

Didier Drogba scored a fantastic 40-yard set piece on Friday night as USL's Phoenix Rising defeated Portland Timbers II 3-0 and secured its first ever playoff win. His goal was the opener in the 28th minute as the Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend powered a shot that was too much for the keeper to handle.

Drogba played 71 minutes before being replaced by Gladson Awako as Phoenix took the victory.

He joined the club as a player and part owner last year after his role with Montreal Impact and has hinted this will be his last season, thinking its time for retirement. 

The hope, however, is that he never retires as many of us might feel he could play for another ten years. Here's to you, Didier Drogba. 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)