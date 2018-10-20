England International Ben Chilwell Pens New Leicester City Deal to Remain at the Club Until 2024

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Ben Chilwell has been rewarded with a new five-year contract by Leicester City after his impressive start to the season.

The full back has come up through the youth ranks at the King Power Stadium, and since joining up with the first team in 2015, has established himself as the Foxes' first choice left back.

Having made 24 Premier League appearances last season, Chilwell has started in all eight of Leicester's leagues games so far this campaign, helping them to four wins and up to 10th in the table.


His performances have also helped him gain international recognition as he was awarded his debut for the national side as a substitute in September during England's 1-0 win over Switzerland at his home ground, before being awarded his full debut during England's 0-0 draw with Croatia in October.

Speaking with LCTV, the full back admitted Leicester feels like the right place for him and revealed how excited he is to be part of the club's long term plans. He said: “Leicester’s always felt like the right place for me.

"I’ve had fantastic support at every level since I arrived nine years ago and I’ve always felt opportunities would come if I continued to work hard. That’s a great feeling to have as a young player.

“The club has really big, long-term plans and it’s really exciting to know that I’m going to be part of that. We’ve got a great squad with quite a youthful core so there’s a real opportunity for us to push on and achieve something together in the coming years.”

He'll be hoping to continue his rich vein of form when he and his Leicester side travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on a high-flying Arsenal side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)