England International Ben Chilwell Pens New Leicester City Deal to Remain at the Club Until 2024

Ben Chilwell has been rewarded with a new five-year contract by Leicester City after his impressive start to the season.
The full back has come up through the youth ranks at the King Power Stadium, and since joining up with the first team in 2015, has established himself as the Foxes' first choice left back.
From #lcfc Academy graduate to first team member and England international 💪#Chilwell2024 in 📸 ⬇️— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 20, 2018
Having made 24 Premier League appearances last season, Chilwell has started in all eight of Leicester's leagues games so far this campaign, helping them to four wins and up to 10th in the table.
His performances have also helped him gain international recognition as he was awarded his debut for the national side as a substitute in September during England's 1-0 win over Switzerland at his home ground, before being awarded his full debut during England's 0-0 draw with Croatia in October.
Delighted to sign a new long-term contract with @LCFC. I want to thank the owner, the manager, my teammates, the backroom staff, my family and the fans for their incredible support. I am really excited to continue my journey at this great club. Onwards and upwards. 🔵🦊 pic.twitter.com/bDr2XpRbGj— Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 20, 2018
Speaking with LCTV, the full back admitted Leicester feels like the right place for him and revealed how excited he is to be part of the club's long term plans. He said: “Leicester’s always felt like the right place for me.
"I’ve had fantastic support at every level since I arrived nine years ago and I’ve always felt opportunities would come if I continued to work hard. That’s a great feeling to have as a young player.
#lcfc is delighted to announce that @BenChilwell has signed a new long-term contract at King Power Stadium! 😀— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 20, 2018
#Chilwell2024 👉 https://t.co/0NATWbxaoO pic.twitter.com/zZkAktmj4d
“The club has really big, long-term plans and it’s really exciting to know that I’m going to be part of that. We’ve got a great squad with quite a youthful core so there’s a real opportunity for us to push on and achieve something together in the coming years.”
He'll be hoping to continue his rich vein of form when he and his Leicester side travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on a high-flying Arsenal side.