England International Ben Chilwell Pens New Leicester City Deal to Remain at the Club Until 2024

Ben Chilwell has been rewarded with a new five-year contract by Leicester City after his impressive start to the season.



The full back has come up through the youth ranks at the King Power Stadium, and since joining up with the first team in 2015, has established himself as the Foxes' first choice left back.

From #lcfc Academy graduate to first team member and England international 💪#Chilwell2024 in 📸 ⬇️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 20, 2018

Having made 24 Premier League appearances last season, Chilwell has started in all eight of Leicester's leagues games so far this campaign, helping them to four wins and up to 10th in the table.





His performances have also helped him gain international recognition as he was awarded his debut for the national side as a substitute in September during England's 1-0 win over Switzerland at his home ground, before being awarded his full debut during England's 0-0 draw with Croatia in October.

Delighted to sign a new long-term contract with @LCFC. I want to thank the owner, the manager, my teammates, the backroom staff, my family and the fans for their incredible support. I am really excited to continue my journey at this great club. Onwards and upwards. 🔵🦊 pic.twitter.com/bDr2XpRbGj — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 20, 2018

Speaking with LCTV , the full back admitted Leicester feels like the right place for him and revealed how excited he is to be part of the club's long term plans. He said: “Leicester’s always felt like the right place for me.



"I’ve had fantastic support at every level since I arrived nine years ago and I’ve always felt opportunities would come if I continued to work hard. That’s a great feeling to have as a young player.

