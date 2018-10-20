Ernesto Valverde Reveals He Has Spoken to Arturo Vidal Regarding Player's Social Media Posts

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says he has dealt with Arturo Vidal after the Chilean took to social media to voice his unhappiness at being benched for Barcelona's games against Valencia and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sport, Vidal denied that the posts were about his lack of action for Barcelona. Addressing the matter, his manager Valverde said that it had been dealt with, but refused to disclose exactly what was said between the pair.

"We have the idea to solve the problems we have inside the dressing room, not outside, and we will keep things that way," he said in a press conference on Friday.

"Yes, I have spoken with Arturo Vidal, of course, but I won't detail about what. We try to deal with things this way so there's not so much drama generated, like there has been in the last few weeks."

The Barcelona midfielder posted two messages on Instagram, conveying his frustration at his lack of playing time since his arrival in the summer from Bayern Munich. However, after the conversation with Valverde, Vidal appears to have deleted the posts.

The veteran Chilean international has struggled to establish himself in the starting XI, with Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho being Valverde's preferred midfield combination so far this season.

Vidal's own slow start to the season has also seen him be usurped in the pecking order by Arthur, who has impressed since his move from Grêmio.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As a result, it is probable that Vidal will once again be on the bench for Barcelona's game at home to Sevilla in La Liga, which gets underway tonight at 19:45 BST.