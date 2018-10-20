Genoa travels to Turin to face Juventus on Saturday for a Serie A match. The game will start at 12 p.m. ET.

Juve is the last unbeaten team remaining in the league with 24 points from eight wins. The team is coming off a 2–0 win over Udinese, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodrigo Bentancur scored. Striker Paulo Dybala will sit out after getting injured in Argentina's international friendly against Brazil. Depending on test results, he may sit when the team takes on Manchester United for a Champions League matchup.

Genoa, meanwhile, enters Sunday in 11th place in the table with 12 points from four wins and three losses. Genoa's last match was a 3–1 defeat to Parma.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.