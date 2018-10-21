Andriy Yarmolenko Set for Spell on the Sidelines Following Injury in West Ham's Defeat to Spurs

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Former West Ham physio Gary Lewin has suggested that Andriy Yarmolenko could be out of action for up to six months after sustaining an injury during the Hammers' 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

The Ukranian was stretchered off just before half-time with what appeared to be a rather innocuous injury, with his West Ham teammates watching on in clear distress - indicating that the situation was serious.

Lewin has had his say on the injury, suggesting that Yarmolenko could be out of action for some time for West Ham.

"It looked like a terrible injury to Andriy Yarmolenko and after seeing the mechanism, and the players' reaction, I think it is likely he has damaged the achilles tendon," Lewin stated in his column for the Daily Mail.


"These can be serious injuries depending on the severity.The medical team will probably have arranged some imaging of the injury.

"This would usually involve putting on an air cast boot and making him non-weight bearing on crutches.They will arrange an MRI scan and possibly a dynamic ultrasound to determine if the tendon is just inflamed, partially torn or ruptured."

However, Lewin went on to suggest that there is still a chance the injury is not going to be as serious as first thought and that there is still a distinct possibility Yarmolenko will be back in action before long.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

"Obviously, the treatment will depend on the severity of the injury but he could be sidelined for as little as two to three weeks if it turns out to be only an inflammation. But looking at the mechanism, I would suspect a rupture.

"That was the injury sustained by Laurent Koscielny at Arsenal in March and, if confirmed, it would require surgery with at the very least a six-month rehabilitation period."

