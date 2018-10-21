Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Two Late Everton Goals Break Palace Hearts

Everton stole victory late on at home to Crystal Palace, as super-subs Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed goals at the death after Jordan Pickford had saved Luka Milivojevic's penalty at 0-0.

Everton started the game the stronger team, and dominated possession in the first 25 minutes. However, it took until the 27th minute for their first shot on target as Gylfi Sigurdsson's strike was palmed away by Wayne Hennessy.

HT | Few efforts on target in the first 45. Let's get clinical after the break, Blues!



Despite Everton's dominance of the ball, it was Crystal Palace who came closest in the first half as Cheikhou Kouyaté's header hit the crossbar and bounced down onto the line before being cleared from danger.

In the 59th minute, Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty as Wiflried Zaha had his legs taken from under him by Seamus Coleman. However, Luka Milivojevic had his penalty saved by the legs of Jordan Pickford.

I once made a film about goalkeepers and all of them bemoaned fact they could not celebrate Saves like strikers celebrate goals. Jordan Pickford has changed that reality. His Adrenalin-filled fist pumps after jaw dropping saves give me Life 🙌 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) October 21, 2018

In the 62nd minute, Theo Walcott was provided with a golden opportunity having been put one-on-one with Hennessy, but the Welsh international produced a fine stop.

In the 87th minute, Everton took the lead. Marco Silva's two substitutes combined as Ademola Lookman's cross was headed in by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, sending the home crowd wild.

The points were secured just a minute later as Cenk Tosun latched onto a long ball forward and finished in between Hennessy's legs to put Everton 2-0 up.

EVERTON





Key Talking Point





In recent games Marco Silva has taken to deploying Richarlison as a lone striker, despite having a more natural centre-forward in Cenk Tosun in his ranks. In Everton's last game the decision was vindicated as they won 2-1.

If Cenk Tosun performed to a higher level and was a truly class striker then with #Everton's squad I don't see why they couldn't push to finish inside the top 6. #FT — FPL XI (@FplXI) October 21, 2018

However, they often looked toothless up front against Crystal Palace and highlighted Everton's need for a natural goalscorer. With Tosun coming on to score late in the game, Silva may be tempted to reinstate the Turk into the starting lineup.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pickford (8), Coleman (6), Keane (6), Zouma (6), Digne (6), Gueye (6), Gomes (6), Walcott (5), Sigurdsson (7), Bernard (6), Richarlison (7)





Substitutes: Baines, Mina, Tosun (8), Stekelenburg, Davies, Calvert-Lewin (8), Lookman (7)

STAR MAN - When Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute, Everton fans were expecting the worst. However, Jordan Pickford came to the rescue and recreated his penalty heroics at the World Cup.

The love I have for Jordan Pickford is becoming a little bit silly. #EFC — Jamie Pinder (@JamiePinder) October 21, 2018

The English number one has been in fine form since his move to Everton last summer and he's proving to be a key player yet again this season. His passionate celebrations have also ensured that he is a fan favourite on social media.

WORST PLAYER - Theo Walcott was at his frustrating worst again today, emphasising why he was allowed to leave Arsenal. The pacy winger struggled to keep hold of the ball and was wasteful with his end product.

Walcott’s finishing has always been dodgy with chances that he has time to think about and aren’t instinctive.



Was a big reason why Wenger was reluctant to play him as a central striker even though Walcott demanded to be played there at once stage. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) October 21, 2018

His disappointing performance was capped off by a poor finish having been played one-on-one with Wayne Hennessy at 0-0.

CRYSTAL PALACE





Key Talking Point





Roy Hodgson's side have been goal-shy so far this campaign and started the game with the second least amount of goals scored in the Premier League. The attacking impetus seems to be entirely on Zaha at times.

Christ Crystal Palace should of scored by now....I know what it is....Definitely missing star goal scoring striker Christian Benteke 😂 — KingMonkey#2 (@stoneroses1982) October 21, 2018

This was the case yet again on Sunday, as the Ivorian looked to take on the Everton defence on his own. Zaha won a penalty for his side but the opportunity was spurned by Milivojevic, leaving the former Manchester United winger frustrated.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Hennessy (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Tomkins (6), Sakho (6), Van Aanholt (6), McAthur (6), Kouyaté (6), Milivojevic (5), Schlupp (6), Townsend (6), Zaha (7)





Substitutes: Ayew, Wickham, Kaikai, Guaita, Kelly, Puncheon, Riedwald

STAR MAN - Wilfried Zaha was Crystal Palace's star man today, and drove the away side's attack single-handedly at times. The Ivorian was full of pace and trickery, and Everton were often forced to bring him down illegally.

I’d take Zaha at Chelsea all day long — 50 Shades Of Blue (@browneskin84) October 21, 2018

If Crystal Palace are to stay up this season, they will have to hope that Zaha can retain his form throughout. However, the tricky winger will need help and some January recruitments would not go amiss for Roy Hodgson's side.

WORST PLAYER - Despite not having a terrible all-round performance, Luka Milivojevic has to go down as Palace's worst player today. Zaha's good work allowed the Serbian midfielder the chance to put his side 1-0 up from the penalty spot.

That penalty sums up Luka Milivojevic's season. — Nick 🦅 (@Nick_CPFC) October 21, 2018

However, the penalty was poor and ultimately might have cost his side three points. In a goal-shy Palace side, those kind of opportunities have to be taken.

Looking Ahead





Up next for Everton is the resurgent Manchester United, who come off the back of their 2-2 draw against Chelsea, a game they could easily have won. Whilst Everton were victorious today, Marco Silva's side will have to put in a better performance if they are to get three points against the Red Devils.

Crystal Palace face a similarly tough test as they host Arsenal at Selhurst Park. This begins a run of fixtures for Palace which will see them play Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in their next four games.