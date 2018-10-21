Italian Legend Gianluigi Buffon Says His Juventus Departure Was Planned By the Club

Paris Saint-Germain stopper Gianluigi Buffon insists he has no regrets over leaving Juventus.

The veteran stopper joined the Ligue 1 giants during the summer after a 17-year spell with The Old Lady. And, in a recent interview, he revealed his departure was planned by both himself and the club.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"Juventus regrets? No, not at all," the Italian told Gazzetta dello Sport. "The club and I have planned together, for a long time, a farewell route that has closed the circle in a perfect way. It was closed there, with the complete satisfaction of everyone."

Buffon also admitted he is not looking forward to a Juventus/PSG Champions League final and says he would rather it if they met before.

"PSG-Juventus in the Champions League final? No, because I do not want my joy to be conditioned by the tears of my former teammates and fans. I deserve full joy. If I have to face Juve, better before the final. They are among the three favourites.

"More absurd to imagine Juventus as champions without Buffon or a champions Buffon without Juventus? Definitely a Buffon without Juventus is more absurd because Juve's history is much bigger than me and they can win without Buffon."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Buffon has made five Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season and has kept two clean sheets. He was also full of praise for PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, but seemingly took a shot at coaches working in Italy.

"He transmits incredible empathy, a great serenity," he said in reference to his new manager. "Not like some coaches in Italy who prepare training as if they were in nuclear laboratories. He is very well prepared."