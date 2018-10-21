Manchester City is reluctant to meet the contract demands of winger Raheem Sterling, leaving the 23-year-old with just two years remaining on his current deal.

Sterling has been heavily linked with a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, who could potentially sign Sterling for a fraction of his value as City would seek to avoid losing the winger for free at the end of his contract. As the expiry date on his agreement approaches, Sterling's value will only fall further, meaning City may be forced to act next summer.

News of this contract stand-off comes from The Daily Mirror, who claim that City is refusing to meet Sterling's demands of £300,000-a-week, instead offering £200,000-a-week to the winger, who racked up 23 goals and 17 assists in all competitions last season.

The Premier League champions are currently in the process of renewing the contracts of several of their key players, including Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, who have both been offered the £300,000-a-week that Sterling is demanding.

Aguero and De Bruyne are both deemed to be in the peak of their career, whereas City believe that Sterling is yet to reach his full potential. As a result, it does not want to invest such a huge sum of money in the player now, as it is aware that it may need to offer Sterling an improved deal in a few years.

City is also using this contract stand-off as proof to the rest of the squad that it is not prepared to offer everyone such huge contracts, with the big money reserved for the undoubted superstars of the squad.

However, it is aware that Sterling's value will continue to fall if it cannot agree on terms, with Sterling's desire to experience life in Spain also giving them cause for concern as Real Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be monitoring the situation.

Should Sterling leave the club, City would certainly need to spend a huge sum of money to replace him. As a result, it is wary of allowing this saga to continue for much longer, but is currently not prepared to meet the player's demands.